Nelsen's relief performance lifts LP over Trojans

Apr. 16—Isaac Nelsen was strong in relief as the Lyle-Pacelli baseball team squeaked past Rushford-Peterson (2-1 overall) 5-3 in Rushford Monday.

The Trojans scored three runs in the first two innings and Nelsen came in to hold them hitless and scoreless for three and two-thirds innings.

Nelsen and Jack Klingfus each had a double and an RBI for LP (4-0 overall).

LP pitching: Hunter VaDeer (W) 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 7 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K; Isaac Nelsen (S) 3 2/3 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 6

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-2, R; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Nelsen, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Dane Schara, 1-for-4; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-3, double RBI; Grady Meyer, 1-for-3, R