All About Nelly Korda's Parents, Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová

The championship golfer is the daughter of Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, who are professional athletes in their own right

Julio Aguilar/Getty Nelly Korda and her family after winning the trophy at the Gainbridge LPGA in February 2021.

Meet Nelly Korda's biggest fans.

The professional golfer is the daughter of Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, who raised her in Bradenton, Fla.

Korda, who's currently ranked world No. 1 on the LPGA Tour and is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in golf, grew up in a family of renowned athletes, as her parents played tennis in the 1980s and 1990s.

The golf star shares a close relationship with her parents and siblings. On May 28, she told reporters about her preparation for the 2024 U.S. Women's Open and opened up about her "love to get away and spend time" with her family.

"As a kid, my parents really instilled family values," Korda shared at the U.S. Open press conference. "Hanging around our family and disconnecting from the world has been important to us," she said of "recharging her batteries" away from the course.

While Korda enjoys home visits to escape the stresses of competition, she's accompanied by her parents at tournaments too. Both her mom and dad are often seen cheering their daughter on during games.

Read on to learn more about Nelly Korda's parents, Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová.

They are from the Czech Republic

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Petr Korda hugs daughter Nelly on the PGA Tour in December 2021.

Korda's parents are Czechoslovakian, Petr was born in Prague and Regina was born in Havlickuv Brod. They each repped the country as professional tennis players at top-level tournaments around the world, including the Grand Slams and Olympics.

After the couple retired from tennis, they became United States citizens and settled in Bradenton, Fla. Petr took up golf upon his retirement, the sport his daughters took a liking to at a young age and have seen much success in the game ever since.



Petr won the tennis Australian Open

Gary M Prior/Allsport Petr Korda of the Czech Republic in action during the 1999 Australian Open.

Petr was a left-handed tennis standout who turned pro in 1987. He had a remarkable run in the tennis circuit until he retired in 2005.

Among the many highlights throughout his professional career include securing a spot in the finals at the 1992 French Open at Roland Garros and winning the 1998 Australian Open. That year, he reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in the world.

Regina qualified for the Olympics

Andy Lyons/Getty Nelly Korda celebrates with her mom, Regina, after winning The Chevron Championship in April 2024.

Regina was a star tennis player herself. She had an accomplished professional career, competing at the major Grand Slam tournaments and qualifying for the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul where she repped her native country Czechoslovakia.

Prior to her retirement, Regina reached a career-high ranking of No. 26 in the world.



Petr competes in golf tournaments with Nelly

Mike Mulholland/Getty Nelly Korda watches her father, Petr Korda, putt during the final round of the PNC Championship on Dec. 17, 2023.

Korda shares a tight bond with her dad, from using him as her caddy during her amateur days to partnering with him in the PNC Championship as a pro. The father-daughter duo teamed up for the premiere golf tournament for the first time in December 2021 and have returned to compete in the years that followed.

“After all these years of him watching and supporting us kids from the sidelines in both golf and tennis, it is going to be so much fun to be in a team competing together,” Korda said in 2021, per Golf Digest. “The whole family is looking forward to enjoying this in the run up to Christmas.”

Ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship, Korda said at a press conference that she and her dad were "over the moon" they got invited back because they "made some really great memories" the first year they competed together. "My dad's been hitting it really good. He's been grinding for the past month."

Korda and Petr reflected on what they learned from each other's careers prior to competing together in the 2023 PNC Championship. "It's a different setup," Petr began of how tennis compares to golf.

"But at the end of the day, you're under the microscope," he continued. "Every bad stroke or shot is very visible. But when you play well, the glory is all yours." Korda agreed that "the mentality" of playing individual sports "is the most similar thing" in comparison to the "technical" aspect of the game.

They share three kids together

Nelly Korda/Instagram Nelly Korda and her three siblings.

Petr and Regina are the parents of three kids. In addition to Korda, they share a daughter named Jessica and a son named Sebastian. Aligning with their sports-involved family, they each are successful athletes in their own right.

Sebastian is a professional tennis player with a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 23 as of October 2023. He also won the 2018 Australian Open title.

Jessica, meanwhile, is a golfer on the LPGA Tour who competes alongside Korda. She turned heads when she won the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in dramatic fashion, sinking a 25-footer to beat out a competitive grouping that included her younger sister.

That win was a memorable one for Jessica, who secured the title in front of her family in America. "This is only my second win in the U.S.," she recalled to PEOPLE in 2021.

"Because I haven't really won much in the U.S., I haven't been able to have my parents around," she continued. "They've watched me win in junior golf, but never as a professional. So to have them there playing the final round with my sister was really cool."

Despite competing against her sister, Jessica told PEOPLE that she and Korda are each other's biggest fans. "Everyone always tries to pit us against each other, and we always disappoint everyone when we say that we are each other's biggest supporters," she said.



