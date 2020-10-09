Nelly Korda withdraws from KPMG Women's PGA because of injury

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Nelly Korda withdrew from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship because of injury, tournament officials announced Friday morning.

Korda shot 1-over 71 in the opening round and was tied for 26th place, four shots off the 18-hole lead.

Korda cited "discomfort in my back" as the reason for her withdrawal. She posted the following to social media.

The 22-year-old, ranked No. 2 in the world, entered the event as the odds-on favorite, having lost in a playoff at the LPGA tour's most recent major, the ANA Inspiration.

The other two members of her threesome, Lydia Ko and Charley Hull, will play as a twosome on Friday at Aronimink Golf Club, with their second round beginning at 8:21 a.m. ET.