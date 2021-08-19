Nelly Korda makes mockery of Carnoustie's reputation in sublime first round at Women's Open

Nelly Korda - PA

Even the Beast of Angus had to bow to the current majesty of Nelly Korda on the first day of the AIG Women’s Open.

The world No 1 continued her astonishing run of form by shooting a five-under 67 and then announced that she was not at all intimidated by the notorious reputation of this links.

“I'm just going around like a little girl playing golf, enjoying myself in this cold weather,” Korda said.

The 23-year-old’s carefree words were as ominous as her pristine game and as daunting as her impeccable swing. In her last four events, Korda has won three times, including her first major at the Women’s US PGA and, less than two weeks ago, Olympic gold. Korda’s superiority has been written all over her scorecards. In her past 21 competitive rounds, she is a remarkable 84-under, with her average round in this spell a tad over 67.

Pity Korda’s rivals. They headed to Scotland hoping that the expectation on her shoulders together with the fatigue of her travels and her comparative inexperience of links golf would combine to derail her domination. Think again

Armed with a mindset that is seemingly becoming less destructible by the week, as well as with a gameplan drawn up by Karen Stupples, England’s 2004 winner of this event, Korda was on the horizontal side of fazed.

“It was really chilly this morning, but honestly the wind wasn't too strong, so I stayed pretty aggressive all day, and I took advantage of my opportunities,” she said.

“Yeah, obviously there are expectations, but I just try to settle down and keep my head down and go with the flow. To me, every day's a new day and it doesn't matter what my ranking is.

“I could be aggressive today, because of the conditions, but I was talking to Karen yesterday and she pointed out that because the bunkers in the fairways are so penalising it is sometimes better to play four-iron off the tee and another four-iron into the green. It’s true. Although this was cold compared to Tokyo and for a Florida girl.”

Story continues

Nelly Korda - GETTY

The locals will advise that although a “wee dreich” passed over the morning starters, these conditions were anything but “cold” and will also highlight Korda’s own point that the winds, by the standards of this North Sea coastline, were non-existent. Yet still this 6,849-yard layout, with its malicious Barry Burn and the ghosts of Jean van de Velde’s Open dreams still howling, claimed its victims in brutal fashion.

On her way to a 76, world No 5 Danielle Kang played the last six holes in five-over despite birdieing the 13th and 16th (if you are wondering how that is possible, a treble-bogey eight on the 14th and a double-bogey six on the 15th were to blame) while Korda’s playing partner, England’s Charley Hull, double-bogeyed the first and 17th for a dispiriting 77 blighted by a back niggle.

In contrast, Korda, 23, was imperious, bouncing back from the three bogeys she made on the fifth, 12th and 16th, with immediate birdies. In fact, after that four on the 16th — named by Jack Nicklaus as “the hardest par three in golf” — Korda required only three shots on both the last imposing two holes to put herself into a share of the lead with the Swede Madelene Sagstrom.

“I got lucky with my drive on 17th - I thought it was in the burn,” Korda said. “I told my caddie ‘great - that's in the water’. So I was very relieved when I found it finished just in front.”

Great players capitalise on good fortune and from there, Korda hit it to six feet with a six-iron. On the 430-yard last, Korda launched a sumptuous drive and left herself but a mere eight-iron that she conjured to seven feet. “It was solid,” Korda said.

Indeed, it was, as it was eerily familiar for the rest. Lydia Ko, the former world No 1, won bronze behind her in Japan and after her 72 was again facing the prospect of chasing down the best player in the world.

“It's obviously no surprise that Nelly is around the top of the leaderboard,” the Kiwi said. “She's been playing so well. Her ball-striking is, I think, one of the most consistent out her, and at the same time, she's got length. So I think she can cover a lot of these bunkers. And her short-game also speaks for itself.”