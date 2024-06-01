Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson both miss cut at US Women’s Open

World No. 1 Nelly Korda missed the cut at the US Women’s Open Friday, on a day when Lexi Thompson made her final appearance in the competition after also failing to make it to the weekend.

Leading up to the tournament Korda – chasing a seventh win of the year – was the overwhelming favorite to win what would have been her second major of 2024, having enjoyed a scintillating start to the season.

However, an opening round 10-over 80 followed by a par score of 70 in the second ended any chance of competing further at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania. The American finished two shots adrift of the eight-over cut.

Birdies on the sixth, seventh, and eighth holes Friday gave hope that Korda could make the cut after an awful start to the tournament, but a bogey on the par-four ninth gave her too much to do. She ended the day with a bogey on the par-four 18th.

Speaking to reporters, Korda said: “I knew it was going to be a tough day … Try to give it my all, you know that’s what I try to do with every round. I had nothing to lose, and that was my mentality – just kind of go for it.”

Lexi Thompson was competing in her 18th consecutive US Women’s Open. - Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Thompson had announced she would retire from professional golf at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old, competing in her 18th consecutive US Women’s Open, was 13-over overall and afterwards was tearful answering questions from reporters.

“Minus the golf it was amazing,” Thompson, who qualified for her first US Women’s Open aged 12, said.

“It wasn’t the golf that I wanted to play, obviously … to see all the fans out there, just to hear their chants, made me smile, every single shot even though I kept on bogeying.”

“It’s meant the world to me,” she added. “I’m so blessed and grateful for the family that I have … Going into the week I knew it was going to be a big week. To have my family and friends and the amount of fans that were out there this week, that’s what we want.”

Only four players were under par after two rounds, with Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai leading the tournament by two shots at four-under par.

Andrea Lee was her closest challenger, while Minjee Lee and Yuka Saso were both tied for third on one-under par.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com