Nelly Korda jokes about a difficult week at the U.S. Women’s Open

Let’s give Nelly Korda credit for making light of a difficult situation.

After missing the cut during the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, Korda posted on social media Saturday morning with one short but relatable line:

“Well that was a 10/10 🙂”

Ten is the number Korda will be most closely associated with concerning the event at Lancaster Country Club

A second-round 70 put her at 10 over for the tournament and two shots outside the number.

And of course, Korda’s struggles on the par-3 12th during Thursday’s opening round finished with the same improbable number on the scorecard.

Her tee shot went long into a bunker, from where her bunker shot crossed the putting surface and found the water short of the green. After taking a drop on the far side of the penalty area, Korda proceeded to rinse two more balls in the water.

After losing a whole sleeve, she walked off the green with a septuple-bogey 10.

Winner of six of her previous seven events on tour, Korda didn’t hesitate to say yes when her agent asked if she’d take a few questions from the media. She wasn’t surly about the shocking 10 she took on the par-3 12th, nor particularly somber. She’d had plenty of time to digest the debacle by then.

“Making a 10 on a par 3 will definitely not do you any good at a U.S. Open,” she said. “I started off really poorly, but played pretty well on the back nine. But overall, yeah, just a bad day in the office.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek