Nelly Korda has fun NSFW moment after making par on the hole where she made a 10 on Thursday at 2024 U.S. Women’s Open

Nelly Korda got a measure of revenge on the 12th hole on Friday, draining a 20-foot putt for par, breaking out in a big smile and then looking back at the hole before blurting out a Not Safe For Work comment in a light-hearted moment during the second round.

It was the same par-3 hole, her third on Thursday, that absolutely destroyed her round – and pretty much her entire week – when she posted a 10.

That led to a 10-over 80 at Lancaster Country Club and essentially ended her chase for the title before it could really get started.

“Making a 10 on a par 3 will definitely not do you any good at a U.S. Open,” she said after her round.

U.S. Women’s Open: Photos | How to watch | Leaderboard

But on Friday, Korda made a 3 on the challenging hole despite nearly hitting her tee shot into the water. After clearing the water by only a couple feet, Korda’s ball rolled back down the hill and miraculously got caught up in the rough inside the hazard line.

Absolutely love this "tribute" to no. 12 by Korda after she saves par. I have been there. (Other than ever making par.) pic.twitter.com/f9BU5uLsyV — Shane Ryan (Trustworthy) (@ShaneRyanHere) May 31, 2024

The Thursday 10 was the first of Korda’s LPGA career came and it happened on her 8,697th hole. Her previous worse score was an 8. The 80 ties her highest LPGA score as a professional. She also shot 80 in the final round of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Beth Ann Nichols contributed to this article.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek