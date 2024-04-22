Nelly Korda eyes LA Championship for record-breaking 6th-consecutive win

Nelly Korda fired a 13-under 275 through four rounds to win the Chevron Championship on Sunday in the Woodlands, Texas. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

April 22 (UPI) -- Nelly Korda didn't even give herself time to dry from a celebratory pond plunge after her latest win before committing to this week's LA Championship, were she'll eye a record-breaking sixth straight LPGA Tour victory.

She fired a 3-under 69 over his final 18 holes to win the Chevron Championship, claiming her second major title and fifth-consecutive win Sunday in the Woodlands, Texas.

She then jumped and tucked her legs for a cannonball into Poppie's Pond, just off the 18th green at the Club at Carlton Woods.

"I'm going to enjoy this right now and then I'll think about that," Korda told reporters, after committing to play this week. "But yeah, it's been an amazing time. Hopefully, you know, I'll keep the streak alive.

"I've been so grateful to compete week in and week out and get the five in a row, too."

Nelly Korda won her last five starts this season on the LPGA Tour. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Korda carded matching 3-under 69s in the second and third rounds Friday and Saturday at the Club at Carlton Woods. She shot a 4-under 68 in Thursday's first round. She finished 13-under through 72 holes.

Her win Sunday followed an April 7 triumph at the T-Mobile Match Play. She also won the Ford Championship, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and LPGA Drive on Championship. She hasn't lost since January, when she tied for 16th at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Nelly Korda won a $1.2 million first-place prize Sunday at the Woodlands, Texas. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

Korda, 25, earned about $2.4 million during her streak, including $1.2 million from Sunday's major triumph. With that win, she joined Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam as the only players to win five straight LPGA Tour events.

She can pass the Hall of Famers with another title this weekend in Los Angeles. The JM Eagle LA Championship will be held Thursday through Sunday at Wilshire Country Club.

Nelly Korda earned $2.4 million during her streak of five-consecutive LPGA Tour victories. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Korda, who was the No. 5 player in the world at the start of the year, now tops the 2024 Rolex Rankings. The Bradenton, Fla., native won her first LPGA event in 2018 and claimed her initial major at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship.

She required surgery for a blood clot in 2022 and entered 2024 without a win since that year.

Nelly Korda moved from No. 5 to No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings amid her run of five-consecutive LPGA Tour victories. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

"It's an amazing feeling because of all the hard work and the doubt I had in my head from 2021, I worked through it," Korda said.

"It's been an amazing feeling over these last couple weeks, knowing that I can go on this stretch and that if I stay in my bubble and I keep golf in a sense simple and let it flow, then I can have so, so much fun out here."