Nelly Korda seals double gold for Team USA in golf

The majority of Olympic gold medals in golf now belong to Team USA.

Nelly Korda, No. 1 in the women's world golf rankings, held off a litany of challengers in the final round of women's golf in Tokyo to capture gold with an aggregate score of 17-under.

The entire tournament came down to the difficult 18th hole at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Korda and Japan's Mone Inami entered the hole tied for the lead at 17-under, but a trip to a bunker doomed Inami to a bogey. One group later, Korda finished with a tap-in par to seal gold.

Korda gives Team USA its second golfing gold alongside Xander Schauffele in the men's event. In a sport that saw a century-long Olympic hiatus, four of seven gold medals have now gone to Americans.

Nelly Korda's eventful final round

Inami, New Zealand's Lydia Ko and India's Aditi Ashok all finished within two strokes of Korda and were each tied with her at some point during the round, which Korda entered with a three-stroke.

A double bogey on the seventh hole put Korda in a three way tie with Ko and Ashok, but she quickly bounced with three straight birdies to take the sole lead again. That lead remained comfortable until Inami posted four straight birdies of her own to pull within one stroke.

A quick weather delay interrupted the tournament for nearly a half-hour as the top of the leaderboard waited on the 16th and 17th holes. With her first shot after the delay, Inami hit another birdie to tie Korda for the lead, but the events of the 18th hole left Korda the winner.

