Nell, Cole each record double-double for No. 10 Winnebago Lutheran girls hoops in dominating win over Springs

FOND DU LAC - The No. 10-ranked Vikings (6-1, 3-0 Flyway) showed why they're once again one of the top teams in Division 4 this season with a dominant 79-45 victory over the Ledgers (3-2, 1-2 Flyway).

WLA got out to a hot start, leading by double digits most of the first half with solid defense. The Vikings scored a season-high 48 first half points to double up Springs, 48-24, at the break.

Lindsey Nell scored a game-high 24 points to lead WLA and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Abby Cole also had a double-double with 13 points, 14 rebounds and Addy Suprenand added 13 points for the Vikings.

Grace Konkel paced the Ledgers with 12 points and Grace Coon followed with 11 for Springs.

St. Mary's Springs 24 21 - 45

Winnebago Lutheran 48 31 - 79

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No 1 (D-4) Laconia 82, North Fond du Lac 35

ROSENDALE - With a 17-point halftime lead already in hand, the Spartans (7-0, 3-0 Flyway) held North Fondy to just seven second half points to make easy work of the Orioles (3-3, 1-2 Flyway) and remain unbeaten.

Callista Vande Berg scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double to lead Laconia.

Tierney Madigan and Aubrey Leonard each chipped in 11 points and Molly Duel added 10 to round out the Spartans' scoring leaders.

Lauren Stettbacher drained five threes in the first half to lead North Fondy with 15 points.

NFDL 28 7 - 35

Laconia 45 37 - 82

Lomira 40, Mayville 22

LOMIRA - The Lions (4-2, 1-2 Flyway) defeated the Cardinals (1-4, 1-2 Flyway) to earn their first conference victory this season.

Mia Norlin scored 10 points to lead Lomira.

Ellie Wojahn led Mayville with a game-high 11 points.

Mayville 5 17 - 22

Lomira 19 21 - 40

Pardeeville 51, Central Wisconsin Christian 37

WAUPUN - The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-1 Trailways-West) defeated the Crusaders (2-5, 0-2 Trailways-East).

Tabitha Buwalda led CWC with 15 points.

Aubrey Maass scored a game-high 20 points to lead Pardeeville.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Wisconsin Christian 38, Sheboygan Christian 37

WAUPUN - The Crusaders improved to 3-2 overall (2-0 Trailways-East) with the close victory over the Eagles (0-4).

Kohler 85, Oakfield 41

KOHLER - After leading by just eight at the half, the Blue Bombers (3-0) outscored the Oaks (2-2, 1-1 Trailways-East) by a whopping 36 points in the second half (45-9) to remain undefeated.

Mitchell Moser led Oakfield with 12 points.

Oakfield 32 9 - 41

Kohler 40 45 - 85

WRESTLING

North Fond du Lac/St. Mary's Springs 37, Laconia 36

126: Grahm Lemmenes L pinned Evan Kelnhofer 3:25. 138: Dylan Kastein L pinned Christian Gonzalez 3:34. 144: Travis Pucker NFSMS pinned Nick Starbird 0:58. 150: Zach Lueck NFSMS pinned Winston Everson 2:00. 157: Devon Robbins L pinned Owen Rohlfs 5:27. 190: Colton Hagner L pinned Karson Hofman 3:00. 285: Noah Larson L pinned Peter Skiff 3:33.

Winneconne 51, Waupun 30

106: Hayden Elwood WIN won by forfeit. 113: Wyatt Stowell WAU pinned James Barone :48. 120: JJ Mavroff WIN pinned Winton Glewen 1:27. 126: Chase Sternard WIN dec. Grant Braskamp 5-4. 132: Miles Sherden WAU pinned James Nozar 1:32. 138: Trey Zemke WIN pinned Oscar Stowell 3:49. 144: Bryce Jones WIN pinned Miguel Garcia 1:41. 150: Tyler Engelke WIN pinned Patrick Reilley 3:50. 157: Landen Larsen WAU pinned Gavyn Fitzwater 1:31. 165: Brady Yonke WIN pinned Hayden Gibbs :19. 175: Avery Piotraschke WIN won by forfeit. 190: Landen DeGroff WAU pinned Carson Piotraschke 4:41. 215: Josh Schmoll WIN pinned Abel Kooima 5:34. 285: Owen Kooima WAU pinned Daniel Simon :51.

