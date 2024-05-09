(Photos/Frameworks)

The Frameworks downhill mountain bike race team has the same David versus Big Bike Brand Goliath vibe as the brand. Pro racer Neko Mulally pulls double duty as a downhill pilot and head of the brand, which offers only one hand-welded frame, simply dubbed the “DH Frame.”

Unfortunately, the Frameworks Racing Team van and all its contents were stolen in Milton Keynes, UK, after the Fort William round of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Downhill World Cup. Ironically, Asa Vermette earned a third in the men’s junior event. The three-member downhill racing team asked for help yesterday on Instagram.

The bikes are easily recognizable, as the unpainted aluminum tubes welded to CNC aluminum lugs (made by Frank the Welder of old Yeti Cycles fame in Vermont). This front end is mated to a carbon fiber rear triangle linked to a huge CNC aluminum rocker arm. These bikes should stick out in a sea of mass-produced carbon frames.

The team recovered the van and some items that had been abandoned by thieves, which were tracked by an Apple AirTag. However, the items below are still missing, including the race bikes.

3 Frameworks DH race bikes

1 Specialized S-Works Levo bike

2 Specialized S-Works Levo frames

1 Specialized S-Works Kenevo complete bike

2 pro toolboxes

Custom helmets and gear

The next UCI Downhill World Cup round is May 17-19 in Poland. Let’s help this underdog team get back to battling the industry giants! If you have any information, please get in touch with the Frameworks Racing Team at info@rideframeworks.com or the local police department.

This story originally appeared on GearJunkie.

The post Neko Mulally’s Frameworks Race Team Van Stolen After Ft. William World Cup appeared first on Bikerumor.