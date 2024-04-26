'Neither side can get away with a bad performance'

Celtic captain Kelly Clark believes the Old Firm are so closely matched that one mistake could be decisive in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final live on BBC One Scotland.

"I think everybody acknowledges that it’s a really close match-up and whoever plays well on the day will win," the defender said.

"I don't think either of us can get away with a bad performance because the other one will capitalise on mistakes.

"You play football to win games and if you win every game then you win trophies so it's everything.

"It means that we've played well through the entire cup, and it can come back to the Celtic Park boardroom for another year. We’ll take one game at a time though."