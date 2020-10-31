Neither Giants player fined for play that injured DeSean Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DeSean Jackson is out for 6-8 weeks after injuring his ankle returning a punt last Thursday night.

And neither Giants player who hit him on that return was fined by the NFL.

On the play, Corey Ballentine was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact. It was a 15-yard penalty. Madre Harper was not penalized for the late hit that actually injured Jackson.

Neither were fined.

This punt return came with just 2:09 left in the game against the Giants. With the Eagles trailing, Jackson actually volunteered to special teams coordinator Dave Fipp to return that punt. He thought the Eagles needed a spark and the 33-year-old wanted to give it to them. The Eagles eventually won 22-21.

Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain and a fracture in his ankle. He’s expected to miss up to two months and there’s a chance this could end his career with the Eagles.

Since coming back to the Eagles last season, Jackson has played in a total of just seven games. He has 22 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns. When he’s been on the field he has looked explosive but he has really struggled to stay on the field.

