Neilson Powless of Oneida Nation holds King of the Mountain jersey at Tour de France

Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Cauterets-Cambasque, France, Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Neilson Powless, an Oneida descendant with ties to the Green Bay area, has achieved what no other American has been able to in the Tour de France since 2017 — lead in the mountains.

The race started July 1 and Powless, 26, was wearing the famed “King of the Mountain” red polka-dot jersey the next day. That meant he was the first bicyclist to reach summits in difficult climbs in the Pyrenees Mountains.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He did lose the lead, and the jersey, briefly Wednesday, but regained it Thursday.

"Going into today, I knew that if I didn’t make it into the breakaway, that might have been the end of my polka-dots," Powless said in latest statement on his team's website. "I saw a big group go and I ended up seeing an opportunity to go across and I just gave it everything to get across to that group and get to the breakaway. I was really happy to be there, and I tried to take as many points as I could, but I just felt like I was on my limit the whole day after bridging across to the break like that, but I put myself back in the game and hopefully we can keep moving in the right direction."

After Thursday's sixth stage, Powless was in 11th place overall.

Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, climbs a breakaway during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race, starting in Vitoria-Gasteiz and finishing in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

In 2020, Powless made history as the first tribally recognized Native American to compete in the Tour de France.

Advertisement

He was raised in California, but he would spend many summers in Wisconsin visiting his late grandfather, Matthew Powless, a tribal member of the Oneida Nation, which has a reservation just west of Green Bay.

“We are so excited for Neilson,” said his sister, Shayna Powless. “Hopefully, he can hold on to (the KOM jersey) for the whole race.”

The red polka dot jersey is the “symbol of the mountains,” according to Tour de France organizers and is awarded to the race’s leader of the best climber classification for “pushing beyond their limits and of courage.”

The Tour de France was started in 1903 and features nearly 200 of the best cyclists from around the world racing more than 2,000 miles in teams over 23 days.

Advertisement

Cycling attracts few Indigenous North American competitors, according to Shayna Powless, who's also a competitive cyclist. She’s hoping her brother’s success can help change that.

“Native Americans are an underrepresented demographic in the sport of cycling, but we’re hoping (Neilson) can inspire others,” Powless said in 2020. “He’s setting an example.”

The siblings come from an athletic family and would always motivate each other in their competitiveness. Their father, Jack Powless, loved competing in the Ironman Triathlons, and their mother, Jen, represented Guam in the 1992 Olympics marathon.

“It is refreshing to see such commitment, perseverance and dedication from this young Oneida man,” Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill said. “Then to be the first Native American to race (in the Tour de France) is just amazing beyond words and is another proud moment for our Indigenous relatives. ... We will continue to follow his journey, cheering him along the way, sending prayers, good thoughts and a strong fire for his finish.”

Advertisement

The Tour de France runs until July 23, finishing in Paris.

"I was struggling over the last couple of climbs," Powless said. "My legs were cramping, but I just gave everything to the finish, because you never know where you will end up."

He'll be having a little bit of a break before facing his next challenge in trying to keep the polka dot jersey.

"I am going to try to recover, as much as I can, just get some sleep, get a massage, try to fix my legs up — hopefully they don’t cramp again — and try to come back for the next mountain stages," Powless said.

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Oneida Nation's Neilson Powless is Tour de France King of the Mountain