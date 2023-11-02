Who was Neil Reed? Remembering Southern Miss guard and his Bob Knight choke accusation

Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight died Wednesday at 83 years old, marking the end of a life in which he established himself as one of the sport’s greatest all-time tacticians and once of its most polarizing figures.

Over the course of his 42-year coaching career, Knight won three national championships, made five Final Fours and won 902 games, the last of which was the Division I record until he was surpassed by his former player and assistant, Mike Krzyzewski, in 2011.

Any account of Knight’s accomplished and lengthy career is likely to mention former Southern Miss guard Neil Reed, who played for Knight for three seasons at Indiana before transferring to the Golden Eagles for his final season of eligibility.

Reed played a central role in the scandal that ultimately led to Knight’s ouster after 29 decorated seasons at Indiana. That saga is one of a number of reasons why Knight has been widely described as “controversial” or “complicated” after his passing.

With Knight’s death, it’s worth taking a look back at the life and career of Reed, who himself passed away in 2012.

Neil Reed playing career

After spending his freshman and sophomore seasons in Indiana, Reed played his final two years of high school basketball at East Jefferson High School in Metairie, Louisiana.

After leading East Jefferson to a 31-5 record as a junior, he committed to Indiana in July 1993, selecting the Hoosiers over Kentucky, UCLA, Duke and Missouri.

Once in Bloomington, Indiana, the former high school all-American blossomed into a productive guard in Knight’s motion offense, averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 assists per game as a sophomore in 1995-96 and 12.6 points per game as a junior in 1996-97. That season, he made 85.4 of his free throws, the best mark in the Big Ten. He was an excellent 3-point shooter, as well, making 45.5 percent of his attempts in 1995-96 and 40.4 percent in 1996-97

After that season, however, Reed transferred, becoming one of several key contributors over a multi-year stretch to leave Indiana. He ended up at Southern Miss, where he averaged a team-high 18.1 points per game for a Golden Eagles team that finished 14-16 in 1998-99.

Who did Bob Knight choke at Indiana? What Neil Reed said

Three years after Reed departed Indiana, CNN/Sports Illustrated released a report in March 2000 detailing a pattern of verbal and physical abuse from Knight.

Among other allegations made in the story, Knight made physical threats to Indiana athletic director Clarence Doninger, struck players Steve Alford and Daryl Thomas, used a racial slur during the early 1980s, showed his players a soiled piece of toilet paper to try to motivate them and kicked university president Myles Brand out of a practice.

Perhaps the most incendiary charge from the story came from Reed himself, who told the outlet of an incident at a 1997 practice in which Knight placed his hand around his throat after Reed had disagreed with something the coach had said.

"At that point coach thrust right at me, just came right at me," Reed said. "[He] wasn't far away enough to where I couldn't see something coming, was close enough to come at me and reach and put his hand around my throat, he came at me with two hands but grabbed me with one hand."

Knight denied Reed’s accusation and a pair of active Indiana players who had played with Reed criticized their former teammate and challenged his account of what occurred.

One month after the initial report, however, CNN/Sports Illustrated released a video from practice showing that the coach had indeed done what Reed had said.

"It was disgusting to me,” Reed said. “I don't need a tape to tell me what happened. It might help with other people's ... I don't know, I've seen it enough in my head ... and when I watch it, it's disgusting for me to watch it. If it weren't me, I'd be disgusted."

Bob Knight firing at Indiana

The CNN/Sports Illustrated report prompted a two-month investigation from Indiana into the claims, which went as far back as the 1980s.

The university’s findings included confirmation that Knight had grabbed Reed by the throat.

In response, Knight was suspended three games, fined $30,000 and was subjected to a “zero-tolerance policy” with regards to his conduct. Just four months later, an Indiana student passing by the coach in a corridor at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers’ home arena, said “Hey, what’s up, Knight?” to him. Knight grabbed the student by the arm and scolded him for what he saw as disrespectful behavior.

Knight was fired a few days later, ending a tenure in which he won 662 games and 11 Big Ten championships in nearly three full decades at Indiana.

Neil Reed post-basketball life

After graduating from Southern Miss with a degree in sports administration, Reed earned a master’s degree from Chapman University in Orange, California.

He briefly worked for ESPN before being hired as a physical education teacher at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria, California in 2007. Over the course of his time at the school, Reed coached golf, football and, of course, basketball.

In July 2012, he died after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 36 years old.

