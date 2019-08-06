(The fourth in a multi-part series on the inside story of the Trail Blazers' summer of change)

Pau Gasol is 39 years old and headed into his 19th season as an NBA player. He's been in six All-Star games and won two championships. There is no question that when he hangs up his uniform, he'll be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Scroll to continue with content Ad



So why did he choose to sign with Portland? Why the Trail Blazers?





In the accompanying video, Neil Olshey, Portland's president of basketball operations, talks about recruiting Gasol when he was last a free agent and the reasons Gasol found this an attractive destination at this point of his career.





The team's culture is becoming well known and is attractive to veteran players. And the squad is trending upward on the court, meaning a veteran player who wants nothing more than to win can look at this franchise as an opportunity.





Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Terry Stotts, the team's off-court staff – all of it is a lure for players who have a choice about their destination.



Neil Olshey on why Pau Gasol chose the Trail Blazers -- and what it means originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest