Neil Magny, Kevin Holland want Leon Edwards fight with Khamzat Chimaev out of UFC headliner

The UFC has no shortage of options for a replacement to its UFC Fight Night headliner on Jan. 20, as it appears that both Neil Magny and Kevin Holland are willing to jump in.

After news emerged Tuesday morning that Khamzat Chimaev has been ruled out of his welterweight bout with Leon Edwards, Magny and Holland took to social media to expressed interest in replacing Chimaev.

In response to MMA Junkie’s Instagram post about Chimaev’s withdrawal, Magny made things pretty clear by commenting, “Let’s make it happen!”

Holland, meanwhile, said he’s ready to “do work” on Jan. 20 in a tweet.

Hold up, so am I hearing the #ufcFightIsland hotel has a vacancy and needs a real man to come and do work January 20th? #callbigmouth pic.twitter.com/0zX4cPZMvo — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 29, 2020

Magny (24-7 MMA, 17-6 UFC) is currently slated to fight Michael Chiesa in the night’s co-main event, making him a potentially more logical option should the UFC seek a replacement. “The Haitian Sensation” had a sneaky good 2020 after a 16-month layoff, racking up three wins over Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin, and most recently former UFC champion Robbie Lawler in August.

Holland (21-5 MMA, 8-2 UFC) is coming off a historic 2020 in which he went 5-0 in a span of 210 days, winning four of those fights by stoppage and capping it off with a “Knockout of the Year” candidate against “Jacare” Souza at UFC 256. After that win, Holland took shots at Chimaev and expressed interest in fighting him.

