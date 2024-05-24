Neil MacFarlane's season review: Brentford B

Neil MacFarlane stepped into his fifth season as Brentford B head coach with a number of new players and a largely new squad from the side that won the Premier League Cup the year before.

It was a slow start for the young Bees to the 2023/24 campaign, but constant growth and progression throughout the season culminated in the B team beating Bournemouth Under-21s 6-2 at Gtech Community Stadium in the penultimate game.

MacFarlane said: “It was a challenging but fruitful season in the end.

"We obviously came off the back of building a team that won the Premier League Cup, but this new team needed time to understand what we wanted from them and, in the end, especially from October onwards, you could see the potential in this group.

"We are always calm about the situation. In the five years I have been here, there is always a huge turnover of players but we as staff do everything, we can to build these guys on a weekly and monthly basis.

“Yes, it seems really slow sometimes, especially at the beginning, but we have an amazing bunch of players and there is a great culture. There have been some outstanding performances this season."

One aspect that MacFarlane was pleased with was Brentford’s new academy home ground, Wheatsheaf Park. It has been an excellent facility for the B team and Under-18s to use and the young Bees boss hopes more memories can be made there.

He stated: “It has been an outstanding facility. Wheatsheaf is one of the best grounds around and for us to be able to play games in front of a number of supporters over the course of the season is invaluable.

"This is a part of the players’ development. Having that support and tension, the fans play a major role in the players’ development and I want to thank them for their support throughout the season."

MacFarlane has spent enough time at Brentford to understand that good things take time and he stressed that, as a coach, his patience has grown as he recognises that players will adapt eventually - it is just about supporting them and guiding them in a learning environment.

He explained: “You have to be patient. The side that won the Premier League Cup took two to three years to develop. Since being at Brentford this past season’s loan group has probably been the most successful; it has gone unbelievably well.”

A number of B-team players enjoyed loan spells away from the club and MacFarlane was full of praise for these boys.

“We cannot be more proud," he added. "It is our job as staff to push them and really motivate them to hit the heights they can and we have seen that.

“The players who have gone on loan are all products of the B team and it is amazing to see them making the viable steps to potentially touch our first team. As young men and young talent, this has been our most successful loan period.

MacFarlane also provided advice to those who might possibly be looking to make that next step in their football careers: "If you are looking at the group that went out, they have trusted the process, the coaching and, as coaches, we judge and work collaboratively to ensure that these players get their opportunity at the right time.

"This group of players have given us everything and there will be a moment for them. Then, if they keep working with us, they will reap the benefits.

“Sadly, there will be players who leave and we wish them well, but we believe that the B team has prepared them for that next step.”

A number of players have also had the opportunity to train with the first team this season and MacFarlane underlined the fact that this is what the project is: getting players ready to be able to meet the needs of the first team, but also preparing them for their next steps in football.

“That is the project, we know we can deliver an amazing culture and pathway to give players the opportunity to dream big. Mads Roerslev came through the B team and, with an opportunity like that, you have to grab it.

"We feel like we are preparing them well to seize that moment but you have to express yourself and perform, and the boys have been magnificent when it comes to the challenges that they have had to overcome this season."

One player in particular who has made the jump from B team to first team this season is Yehor Yarmoliuk. The midfielder joined Brentford B in the summer of 2022 from Ukrainian side SC Dnipro-1, before being promoted to the first team in the summer of 2023.

He has gone on to make 27 Premier League appearances for Thomas Frank’s side and MacFarlane was full of praise for him.

“Relationships are a two-way thing and Yehor really bought into what we do here. We are hugely proud of him and what he has accomplished so far. He took his opportunity.

"When he first joined, his English was not great and what he has had to deal with in terms of family back home, he has really done well and had a very good season. He is another example of the B team being a great project and process for players to develop."

MacFarlane is excited by the prospect of next season - another opportunity for players to develop and another season where there will be some new additions to the group.

“I have a huge demand on the players, I require intensity, but I am empathetic.

"I have a great relationship with them and I cannot thank them enough for their work. But, as the leader of this group, I have a responsibility to wake up and want to come to work, to push, work hard, and share that with the players.

“The players will need to prepare and be ready for the coming season. It is a harder games programme and it is another challenge. There is always another level up.”