Neil Lennon's Celtic side have been on the up since their defeat by CFR Cluj in August - PA

The Old Firm pair aim to advance positive starts to their Europa League group stage campaigns – Rangers enjoyed a home win over Feyenoord and Celtic a draw in Rennes – but in the case of the Hoops, a powerful element of payback is part of the deal when they meet CFR Cluj at Parkhead on Thursday. Dan Petrescu’s players knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers when they won 4-3 in an extraordinary encounter in the east end of Glasgow in August.

The defeat unleashed the usual social media opprobrium in the direction of Neil Lennon, whom many detractors declared to be unfit for purpose. Since then, the manager has supervised a comprehensive programme of revival, including victory in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox, progress to the Betfred Scottish League Cup semi-finals and unbroken leadership of the Scottish Premiership, despite last Sunday’s draw with Hibs at Easter Road.

Now the chance to exorcise the memory of the defeat by Cluj presents itself and Lennon welcomed the opportunity when he said: “I was pleased to get Cluj again because it was a quick opportunity to right a wrong, if you want to call it that.

“It’s been steady and really good progress since then, so I’ve been delighted with the reaction. Cluj are a good side and that has been underestimated. They ran Slavia Prague close in the final Champions League qualifier and they’ve beaten Lazio. They play an effective style of football. They don’t play through teams that much.

“They hit a lot of diagonals and put the ball in the box. They’ve got good energy and a good spirit about them, too. I expect the game to be played at a fast tempo.

CFR Cluj's George Tucudean celebrates scoring their fourth goal against the Glasgow giants in August Credit: Action Images

“I hope they expect the Celtic who turned up in the first half, not the second half. In the second half we scored three goals and I don’t see many clubs getting three against Cluj in 45 minutes.

“It showed me what we were capable of but we let the first 45 minutes drift away from us. We were passive and we can’t be like that in Europe, so we want to start as strongly as we can and get the decibel level up, because the players can really react to that.”

One choice facing Lennon is whether to play Olivier Ntcham wide on the left or bring in Mohamed Elyounoussi. Much of the criticism directed at Lennon after the teams’ previous meeting stemmed from his deployment of Callum McGregor at left-back in order to accommodate Ntcham’s technical qualities, a switch that failed to deliver.

Asked if he had to resolve a dilemma regarding Ntcham, Lennon said: "Sometimes we change it up and it’s been successful for us and sometimes it’s horses for courses in terms of who we are playing.

“He may start, he may not. If he does, we have confidence in him, if not, we have confidence in him coming off the bench and making a positive reaction.”

Meanwhile, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists he will not use the artificial surface at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf as an excuse when his side take on Young Boys.

The Light Blues face the Swiss champions in their second Europa League group game on Thursday looking to follow up their opening home win against Feyenoord with another positive result.

Young Boys' home advantage will be keenly felt, with Rangers opting not to take up their ticket allocation for the game, while the visitors will also have to cope with playing on an artificial pitch.

The Ibrox side have had plenty of experience of playing on such surfaces in Scotland and Gerrard believes his players will cope again on Thursday.

He said: "Astroturf pitches are Astroturf pitches, you've just got to get on with it. We don't want to use it as an excuse.

"Of course they'll have an advantage, being at home with all the fans in the stadium and being a lot more used to the pitch than us. But we do get enough games to be able to cope on Astroturf pitches."