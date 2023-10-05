Neil Harris: Gillingham sack manager 'to go in different direction'

League Two club Gillingham have sacked manager Neil Harris after a run of three games without a win.

The Gills topped the table after winning their first four league games, but four defeats in seven since then have seen the Kent club drop to eighth.

Former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Harris, 46, had been in charge at Priestfield since 31 January 2022.

A statement on the Gills website said the club have decided "to go in a different direction".

"The club will begin the process of identifying a head coach to take the team forward," the statement added.

Harris is the third EFL boss to lose his job in less than 24 hours after Sheffield Wednesday sacked Xisco Munoz and Bradford parted company with Mark Hughes on Wednesday.

Gillingham owner Brad Galinson, who took over the club in December last year, has targeted promotion to League One following a 17th-placed finish last season.

Harris' final game in charge was the 2-0 defeat at Crewe on Tuesday - a result which left the Gills one point off the automatic promotion places.

His assistant David Livermore will also depart.

Keith Millen - who has been in charge of the club's academy - will take control of first-team matters on an interim basis, with his first game at home against MK Dons on Saturday.

The 53-year-old has previously had stints managing Bristol City and Carlisle United, in 2010-11 and 2021-22 respectively.

He has also had caretaker spells in charge of the Robins (twice), Crystal Palace (three times) and MK Dons.