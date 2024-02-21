Neil Harris close to shock Millwall return with Joe Edwards set to be sacked

Harris is set to return to The Den (Getty Images)

Neil Harris is finalising a shock return to Millwall after they decided to sack Joe Edwards after just three months and 19 games in charge.

Edwards was only appointed in November but a dismal run of six defeats in seven matches has left Millwall just one point above the Championship relegation zone.

Millwall legend Harris, who is their record goalscorer and spent four years as manager at the Den between 2015 and 2019, has been at League One side Cambridge since December.

He is expected to sign an 18th-month contract and will be tasked with saving Millwall from relegation.

Millwall were working to agree a compensation package with Cambridge for Harris, who will also bring back David Livermore as his assistant.

Edwards left his role with England Under-20s to take his first job in senior management.

Millwall won 4-0 at Sheffield United in his first game in charge but a nightmare run since then has triggered major concern among the hierarchy at the Den.

Edwards has struggled at Millwall in recent weeks (Getty Images)

Millwall suffered a dismal 2-0 at home to relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Edwards has managed just four wins in 18 Championship matches in charge and the Lions have decided to bring back Harris for an emotional return to the club where he scored 138 goals as a player and took charge of 245 game as a manager.

Millwall face high-flying Southampton on Saturday, which is set to be his first game back in charge.

The Lions had targeted another play-off push this season but started slowly under Gary Rowett and have decided to make their second managerial change of the campaign.