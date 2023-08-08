Neil Fachie's golden run continues with World Championship victory in Glasgow

The winning quartet of Matthew Rotherham, Neil Fachie, Elizabeth Jordan and Amy Cole had practised once as a combined four - PA/Tim Goode

Great Britain’s medal rush stalled somewhat on day seven of the UCI World Championships in Glasgow, but the event hosts continued to demonstrate why they remain a dominant force on the para-cycling scene.

Neil Fachie and Elizabeth Jordan stormed to gold alongside their sighted pilots, Matt Rotherham and Amy Cole respectively, in the mixed B team sprint. The quartet had only practised once as a combined four in training but looked as if they had been working together for years after falling agonisingly short of the world record against Italy, stopping the clock in 49.99 seconds.

It was a landmark win for Aberdeen-born Fachie as the double Olympic champion celebrated his 19th track world title and second of these championships.

“As a teenager, I wasn’t successful at all doing sport,” said Fachie, who has the congenital eye condition retinitis pigmentosa. “I finished last in most races I did, so I never even dreamed of winning one world title. I’m not getting any younger, I’m aware of that, but when you get to perform at this level, there’s no way I’m giving it up.”

This is the first time that para-cycling and track has been combined into one integrated event at a World Championships, a move which has been hailed as a big step forward for the sport. The London 2012 Olympics did wonders for the profile of para-sport and although that has waned in recent years, it is Fachie’s hope that these worlds, which have the feel of a mini Olympics, can attract more eyeballs to para-cycling.

“Events like this put on a real show, the fans absolutely love it,” added Fachie. “I’m hopeful it’s something the UCI will think it can integrate. We deserve to be on this stage and race in front of these crowds.”

There was similar joy for Fran Brown, who stormed to victory in the women’s C1 scratch, to add to the gold she won in world record time in the women’s C1 Individual Pursuit 24 hours earlier, while Kadeena Cox, Jaco van Gass and Jody Cundy earned a silver in the mixed C team sprint final.

Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood salvaged a silver in the men’s Madison, but on the road there was less joy for Great Britain in the mixed time trial team relay as a dominant performance from reigning champions Switzerland pushed the hosts — who had been sitting in third — out of the medals.

For Pfeiffer Georgi, Anna Shackley and Elynor Backstedt, it was nevertheless a chance to do a recce of the route ahead of Sunday’s women’s road race, where security is likely to be tightened amid fears that it could be targeted by climate protesters. The men’s event was delayed by almost an hour last Saturday after it was interrupted by environmental activists.

“If it happens, it happens. It’s the same for everyone if the race is stopped,” said Shackley. “We always have jackets and stuff in the car, so there’s not that much point in worrying about it.”

