Neighbours reboot drops new trailer teasing newcomer Mischa Barton and return of Guy Pearce

Neighbours: Newcomer Mischa Barton and the return of Guy Pearce are teased in new trailer (Amazon Freevee)

The highly anticipated reboot of Australian soap Neighbours has dropped a new trailer teasing mysterious newcomer Reese Sinclaire, played by The OC’s Mischa Barton, and the return of Guy Pearce’s Mike Young, for whom it looks like trouble looms.

Pearce, who reprised his role for the show’s “final” episodes on Channel 5 last July in moving scenes that saw him reunite with former flame Jane Harris (Annie Jones), has returned to Ramsay Street for the revival of Neighbours on Amazon Freevee, which debuts on September 18.

However, a new official trailer released on Tuesday suggests an unfavourable storyline for the fan favourite.

Jane is seen telling Mike in the woods: “I have been keeping something from you.”

The soap, which has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough since 1985, was dropped by Channel 5 after failing to secure new funding, but its return was revealed late last year with a social media clip featuring some of the show’s most recognisable characters being told the news.

Tuesday’s official trailer also teased a wedding, with church bells ringing out and a wedding car seen approaching as the residents gather for the big day.

Wedding guest Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) asks her brother Paul (Stefan Dennis): “Not having second thoughts about today, are you?”

It comes after Paul is seen asking staff about newcomer Reece Sinclair (Barton), who is getting together with Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux), saying: “I want you to find out exactly what she’s been doing since she’s been here.”

Mischa Barton wastes no time in making her presence known as newcomer Reece Sinclaire (Amazon Freevee)

Later Lucy asks: “Why would she not make her presence known?” to which Paul responds: “Because she is a spy.”

Teenage drama The OC is celebrating two decades since it debuted with Barton playing the troubled Marissa Cooper, who met her demise in the penultimate season of the show.

Meanwhile, the Neighbours teaser clip also features Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy, and his on-screen wife Susan, portrayed by Jackie Woodburne.

“A lot has happened in the last two years,” Susan says.

Guy Pearce also returns in the trailer as Mike Young (Amazon Freevee)

She later adds: “I’m worried about what I’ll say, I’m worried that there’ll be no coming back from it.”

In a humorous moment, Susan receives a shock while on the phone in the kitchen as Karl walks in naked except for a box preserving his modesty.

Other series stars include Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) and Georgie Stone (Mackenzie Hargreaves).

The series will return to screens on September 18 on Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, with episodes airing daily from Monday to Thursday in the UK.