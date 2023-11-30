Neighbours' Nicolette to demand answers over Chloe's secret

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours fans will see Nicolette Stone grow suspicious over Chloe Brennan's secret next week.

Nicolette becomes curious after an awkward encounter with Chloe, who doesn't seem like her usual self.

In upcoming scenes, Nicolette spots Chloe at the Erinsborough Hospital and greets her, but this isn't reciprocated.

Nicolette later tries to understand why Chloe snubbed her, which leads to further discoveries.

As Nicolette uncovers a trail of lies that Chloe has told since arriving back in Erinsborough, she realises that something major is going on with her ex-fiancée.

Nicolette demands that Chloe confess the truth, but will she get the answers that she's seeking?

April Rose Pengilly reprised her role as Chloe in Neighbours' Flashback Week earlier this month, initially appearing in scenes set two years ago.

Chloe then returned in the present day scenes as she started helping out at Lassiters Hotel.

April recently teased: "Chloe is back in Erinsborough to help out at the hotel. Paul's got himself in a bit of hot water and Chloe's here to save the day of course.

"But Chloe may be harbouring a little tiny secret."

She continued: "It's very exciting being back. I'm loving seeing everyone again. We are a big family here.

"I would love to come back full-time, but we'll have to see if schedules and other projects permit. And if there's room for Chloe on Ramsay Street, there's a lot of new faces here, so we'll have to wait and see.

"Everyone's just so happy that we're all back here, and we get to keep making this amazing show that you guys love."

