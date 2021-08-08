Neighbours' David and Aaron fear the worst as Nicolette disappears

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Neighbours airs a dramatic new storyline for David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan on UK screens next week as Nicolette Stone does a runner from Ramsay Street.

Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) is currently pregnant after making a co-parenting arrangement with David and Aaron. However, everything changes when she discovers that the couple have been keeping secrets from her.

Upcoming episodes on Channel 5 see Aaron's sister Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) seek space from her relationship with Nicolette, still having secret doubts about their future.

Chloe begs David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) to lie to Nicolette by saying she is staying at their place after a work function. In reality, Chloe ends up spending a drunken night with David's brother Leo.

Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5

When Chloe wakes up the next day, she's unsure how far things went with Leo (Tim Kano) and starts to panic.

As Leo is elsewhere, Chloe can't speak to him about what happened and has no idea whether she slept with him or not.

Later on, a broken Chloe confesses to Nicolette that she may have cheated with Leo. She also explains her relationship doubts for the first time.

Nicolette is devastated and immediately confronts David and Aaron for their part in concealing the truth from her.

Photo credit: Channel 5

David and Aaron have to admit that they were aware of Chloe having doubts over her relationship, but didn't tell Nicolette.

Nicolette feels betrayed by this, reminding them that they were supposed to be a family.

Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5

When David and Leo's father Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) finds out what's going on, he makes matters worse by confronting Nicolette.

Paul harshly warns Nicolette that he expects her to have the baby, then disappear from everybody's lives for good.

When Chloe finally finds Leo, she discovers that they didn't sleep together after all.

Chloe rushes off to tell Nicolette, but it's too late as Nicolette has already fled from Erinsborough.

In the aftermath, tensions run high between David, Aaron and Chloe as it's unclear whether Nicolette will ever be back. Is David and Aaron's parenthood dream all over?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, August 16, Tuesday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 18 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

