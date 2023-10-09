Neighbours confirms Nell Rebecchi twist in Sharon Davies' return plot

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has revealed a twist in Sharon Davies’ return plot, with Nell Rebecchi having something up her sleeve.

Sharon returned to the soap for the ‘finale’ on Channel 5, with her stint continuing as the show moved to Amazon Freevee.

Nell has been struggling to warm to her father’s new wife Terese, with the schoolgirl missing Melanie ever since she left Ramsay Street.

Nell has gone as far to sabotage Toadie’s relationship with Terese, and will go to new lengths in next week’s scenes.

With Nell still cursing Melanie’s absence, she makes a plan to have her father reunite with his ex-wife, and begins to set the wheels in motion as to tracking her down.

To do that, she meets up with Melanie's best friend Sharon, and attempts to gain information about Melanie's whereabouts; will Nell get what she wants?

It's been a dramatic few months for Terese, with Paul Robinson jilting her at the altar prior to the show's reboot, and Stefan Dennis recently spoke about the possibility of the pair getting back together.

"Never say never, okay. He will chew on a bone until nothing is left," he began. "As will be revealed, he's been up to no good. Something quite devastating happened to him, which put him on a collision course with oblivion."

"It's nothing like what you think," he previously said about the storyline. "The one thing that we can tell you is that even though it looks like Paul was being his typical ruthless self, and a selfish person by shunning Terese at the altar – he actually did it for Terese."

