Neighbours confirms Elly's return story as Jodi Gordon reprises the role

Neighbours has shared the first official details of Elly Conway's return to Erinsborough.

Elly makes her comeback next week as Jodi Gordon reprises the role once again.

Viewers have already seen Elly feature in Neighbours' recent flashback scenes, but this is the first time that she has appeared in the present day since the revival season began.

Elly's visit to Erinsborough comes shortly after her partner Chloe Brennan confides in Nicolette Stone about a secret she has been keeping.

Nicolette encourages Chloe to be honest with Elly — and even briefly considers sharing the news herself. In the end, though, Nicolette agrees to give Chloe the space she needs to deal with the situation herself.

When Elly returns, she's loved-up and excited to spend some time with Chloe.

A hesitant Chloe delays having the difficult conversation she knows she needs to face, even when Elly worries that there's trouble in their relationship.

As Elly settles back into Erinsborough, can Chloe muster up the courage to be honest?

Jodi Gordon's return to Neighbours was announced in May this year, and she expressed her excitement over Elly and Chloe sharing more screen time.

"I don't think that part of Neighbours has ever left me," Gordon said at the time.

"The fans are very vocal, and when I found [out the show] was being picked up again, I thought there might be a possibility of bringing the characters back together in some way so it's great to see."

Neighbours airs these scenes on Wednesday, December 13.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

