Neighbors Eric DeCosta, John Harbaugh talk shop after the draft

Coworkers aren't always fond of living close together. The thinking goes: leave work at work and relax at home.

But when a global pandemic shuts down economies and sports facilities alike, being neighbors with your coworker can make conversations about major personnel decisions that much more convenient.

That's exactly what happened after the 2020 NFL Draft when the Ravens posted one of the best social distancing videos this quarantine period has seen.

When your GM and Head Coach are neighbors... pic.twitter.com/753mJYVFWo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 26, 2020

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta lives just a backyard away from coach John Harbaugh, taking just 45 seconds for DeCosta to reach the man who'll be finding the best fits for what was another home-run draft for Baltimore.

Several post-draft rankings have indicated a superb performance from the Ravens during the uniquely virtual draft, including some high marks from NFL Network.

"It was a team effort," both agreed.

When DeCosta reached Harbaugh's back fence, he was hilariously greeted by a purple Gatorade bottle to cheers a job well done. Then, you can really sense how excited the two were to get to work with some of their newly drafted players.

"I love bringing some of these guys in like Justin (Madubuike), and having him play with Calais (Campbell), you know, and playing with Derek (Wolfe), Brandon (Williams) and those guys. Playing with Matt (Judon), it's going to help those young guys so much I think," DeCosta said to Harbaugh.

Harbaugh then asked DeCosta how he expects the chemistry to fare, and his answer was an astute realization that Ravens fans may not have noticed.

"I think it'll be good. It wasn't intentional, but we got a bunch of Texas guys," said DeCosta, who helped select both Texas A&M's defensive lineman Madubuike and Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the third round, along with Southern Methodist University WR James Proche in the sixth. "We got a bunch of guys who love the game."

Both were also ecstatic about the team's undrafted free agent signings. Said Harbaugh, "We got some guys we were going to draft."

Baltimore signed "a couple awesome tight ends" in Georgia's Eli Wolf and Oregon's Jacob Breeland, along with "a good center" in Missouri's Trystan Colon-Castillo.

"It worked out extremely well. I think we're in a good place," DeCosta affirmed. That's just music to Black and Purple fans' ears everywhere.

With the reality of social distancing and the expected gradual reopening of the economy, Harbaugh and DeCosta said they were excited to adapt and learn about their new players via Zoom meetings.

The two ended with a proper fist bump - six feet away from each other of course!

