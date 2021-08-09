Neighbors: Closed Mobil station violates ordinances

Aug. 9—NEWBURYPORT — Neighbors of a closed Mobil station at High and State streets, started in 1928 by then-Mayor Bossy Gillis, say the owner has abandoned the site, is violating local and state ordinances, and has lost the grandfathered zoning status as a gas station.

In the letter, six neighbors ask the mayor and City Council to force Global Oil Partners of Waltham, the property owner, to remove its underground fuel tanks, comply with zoning relating to use of the site and parking, and for the city to replace the traffic signal at the intersection and close Global Oil's "abandoned" curb cut on High Street to prevent drivers from using the site as a shortcut to avoid the lights. The letter is included in Monday night's agenda for the City Council.

The letter is signed by Marc Cendron and Jennifer Day of 89-91 High St., Novak and Stephanie Niketic of 93 High St., and Peter Caeser and Marge Kaczala of 109 State St. and is likely to be referred to a council committee Monday night for further study.

The letter claims the property owner is violating state law as a "common nuisance," violating zoning ordinances relating to illegal public parking and being an abandoned, unlawful use, and not abiding by the municipal code requiring property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks.

Global Oil Partners, which owns scores of services station throughout New England, including one on Storey Avenue, Newburyport, and Central Street in Georgetown, did not return a phone message and email from the newspaper seeking comment on Friday and over the weekend.

The neighbors' letter said Global Oil closed the station on May 7, 2018, allowing weeds to grow on the property and becoming a blight. In addition, the gas station can no longer by used for that purpose because it has been closed for more than two years.

"Global Oil have not just abandoned their use, they have abandoned the property," the letter states. "Landscaping and grounds are not maintained. Sidewalks are not cleared of snow and ice in the winter. The site has become an illegal parking lot."

The letter said infrequent mowing "is sometimes undertaken by the city, at taxpayers' expense and liability."

"Along with the long-outdated, non-ADA compliant traffic signal, this intersection is dangerous," it says.

Zoning along both sides of High Street for a mile in either direction allows single-family homes, churches, public or private schools, playgrounds and daycare centers by right, but forbids a service station and public parking, the neighbors claim.

Global Oil emptied the underground fuel tanks after closing the station in 2018, but told the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Newburyport Fire Department the tanks are only "temporarily out of service."

"MassDEP believes this claim," the residents' letter says, "giving Global Oil five years, until August 2023, to remove the tanks."

"In fact, the gas station use has been abandoned under our zoning, the tanks are permanently out of service and should be removed now," the letter says.

The Newburyport assessor's office lists Global Companies LLC and Alliance Energy LLC in Brandford, Connecticut, as co-owners of the property. Efforts to reach Alliance Energy yielded a nonoperating phone number.

The property, which consists of 0.29 acres of land and buildings at 107 State St., and 0.23 acres of land at 95 High St., was assessed in 2020 at $1,052,500.

At some point last week, someone mowed the grass and cut down weeds that sprouted on the property.

