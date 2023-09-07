Neighborhood football rivalry renewed: When STVM ditched Hoban, East saw an opportunity

East coach Marques Hayes used the shutdown of one local high school football rivalry game as a sales pitch to renew another.

After St. Vincent-St. Mary decided it wouldn't play Archbishop Hoban in the 2023 regular season, Hayes reached out to Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell via text message the same day the news broke.

“Wow, they really canceled the game (Holy War),” the text Hayes sent Tyrrell on Feb. 25 read.

East head coach Marques Hayes has been a fixture on the Dragons sideline and is helping his athletes earn college scholarships.

Then Hayes and Tyrrell spoke by phone.

“I said, 'We aren't St. V, and it won't be the Holy War, but we could call it the battle on the East,'” Hayes recalled.

Hoban football coach Tim Tyrrell reacts after a first-half interception against Massillon during an OHSAA Division II state semifinal Nov. 25, 2022, in Akron.

Tyrrell jumped at the opportunity.

“They've got kids that are really, really good,” Tyrrell said. “[Hayes] goes, 'My kids need to see good competition.' And I love it. We're going to play on a Saturday afternoon and make it the biggest thing possible.”

The neighborhood showdown between a public school and Catholic school in East Akron is scheduled to kick off at noon Saturday at Hoban's Dowed Field.

Hoban linebacker Deon Rodgers, right, celebrates with defensive end Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, left, after he sacked St. Ignatius quarterback Joshua Papesh on Sept. 16, 2022, in Akron.

East (3-0) versus Hoban (3-0) is a matchup Hayes has been envisioning for a while.

East has made the playoffs five times (2016, '18 and '20-22), but no team in the Greater Akron area has come close to matching the success of Hoban in the last decade. Since 2015, Hoban has appeared in seven state championship games and won five of them (2015-18 and '20).

“I've been preparing for this game for three years,” Hayes said. “We started scrimmaging them as our preview scrimmage the last two years, so that our guys understand, like, 'Look, yes, it's a great team, a strong team, but you've just faced them two years in a row, and the preview was 14-0 each time — nothing outrageous.'

“I want our players to know that I feel that you guys deserve to be playing on the same stage as the young men from Hoban. … I also want high school coaches to understand that, 'Coach Hayes isn't crazy for going to play Hoban. He just believes in his team that much.'”

East's head coach Marques Hayes talks about football and being a leader during the City Series football luncheon at the Akron Education Association in Akron.

Although Hayes said five East players have received scholarship offers from Division I college football programs, another perk to facing Hoban is a chance for the Dragons to stand out against some of the high-level recruits on the Knights roster.

“That type of game, it brings a lot of media, and [college] coaches are always going to be looking,” Hayes said. “[A player] might do something in a game like that where they're, like, 'Well, who was that No. 34 over at East? He really had a decent game against [Hoban senior offensive tackle and University of Tennessee commit William] Satterwhite,' or something like that.”

Hoban senior linebacker/running back Deon Rodgers speaks about the upcoming season during the school's football media day at Dowed Field, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

East and Hoban have played each 12 times but not since 1991, according to Hoban's records.

However, there is familiarity between some modern-day East and Hoban players. Several of them grew up as peewee football teammates on the East Dragons.

“A lot of those guys are my old teammates, so it's just like a rivalry,” Hoban senior running back Deon Rodgers said. “I can't wait to play them.”

East and Hoban officials will decide later whether the two schools will meet again next season.

"We just signed for a one-year deal, but ultimately with them being so close, we would love to keep it going," Hayes said.

Hoban linebacker Rickey Williams, facing, attempts to get his hand on a first-half pass thrown by Massillon quarterback Jalen Slaughter during an OHSAA Division II state semifinal on Nov. 25, 2022, in Akron.

Either way, Hoban senior inside linebacker Rickey Williams commends Hayes for his desire to gather the two teams for a clash on Akron's East Side.

“It shows the competitive nature of [East's] team, the strength of not backing down, bravery,” Williams said. “Even though we're one of the best in Ohio [at Hoban], they still want to play us. I condone that.”

East running back Ziaire Stevens finds an opening against Firestone in 2022.

East players are in favor of the encounter, too. Of course, they're hoping to reward their coach's belief in them by pulling off an upset.

"He's got enough trust and he's got enough faith in us to make it happen," East senior middle linebacker and fullback Antonio Rosser said. "So we're going to try our hardest to make it happen."

East quarterback Ibraheem Kamara hands off to Monte Blair against Buchtel at Ellet High school on Sept. 26, 2020, in Akron.

