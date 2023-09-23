Nehemiah Pritchett set to play today at Texas A&M

A valuable asset to Auburn’s defensive backfield is set to make his season debut on Saturday.

Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, who missed the Tigers’ first three games of the season due to an undisclosed injury, is expected to play in Auburn’s SEC opener at Texas A&M according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Zenitz feels that Pritchett’s return is a great thing for the Auburn defense.

Pritchett, a third-year starter for Auburn, has 93 career tackles and two career interceptions. His expected return is even more welcome for the Tigers considering Auburn just lost standout nickel back Keionte Scott to an ankle injury that’s expected to sideline him for several weeks.

Pritchett’s best season to date was last season, where he made 37 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He was great in coverage, as receivers caught 28-of-58 passes thrown in his direction. He allowed just one touchdown and broke up eight passes.

Auburn faces Texas A&M on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire