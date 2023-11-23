Nehemiah Pritchett is the 2nd Auburn DB to accept Senior Bowl invitation

Auburn corner Nehemiah Pritchett has accepted his invitation to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the event announced Wednesday night.

He is the second Tigers to confirm their participation in the event, joining fellow cornerback D.J. James. Pritchett, a Jackson, Alabama native, is a three-year starter at corner for the Tigers and has appeared in 50 games in his four seasons on the Plains.

Injuries have limited him to eight games this season but has made 18 tackles, picked off one pass and defended two more. In 221 coverage snaps, he has allowed just 10 receptions for 117 yards according to Pro Football Focus.

The 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl takes place in Mobile with the game in Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be on Feb. 3, 2024, and will be shown on the NFL Network.

