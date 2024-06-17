Negotiations underway for Real Madrid defender – AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen also interested

Academy product Rafa Marin looked like he would be getting his shot at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, and while it is not yet ruled out, there are others showing more desire to have him amongst their ranks. The 22-year-old had an excellent first season in senior football with Alaves on loan this year, and his stock has risen.

According to Diario AS, Napoli are already in talks with Real Madrid for Marin. Sporting Director Giovanni Manna has identified Marin as the second centre-back Napoli want to sign alongside Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno, to complete Antonio Conte’s defence. The Madrid-based daily claim that the project presented to Marin will be of paramount importance to convince him, and whichever team moves quickest could stand the best chance, with Real Madrid yet to give the green light, but more disposed to do so for a swift deal.

Meanwhile AC Milan are also looking for a central defender, and Marin is one of the options they like most. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso would have crossed paths with Marin at Real Madrid’s academy, and they were linked to him last summer. If Jonathan Tah leaves Leverkusen this summer, then Marin is one of their preferences to replace him. All the same, Napoli are in the best position to speed things up and get a deal done this week.

Marin looked solid and competitive in his first season, presenting a physical challenge to forwards, reading the game well and winning plenty of headers. He played as part of a back three for Alaves, and one that tended to sit deeper for the most part – it will be interesting to see him operate for a side that leaves more space in behind.