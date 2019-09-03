Negotiations Snag Just Days Before Week 1

A Deal Between Zeke and the Cowboys is “Not Close”

Things reportedly were progressing earlier this weekend, but there was a snag in negotiations on Sunday and Monday. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reports that “everything” is holding up an Ezekiel Elliott contract, so it would be a minor upset to see Zeke dressed for Week 1 at this point. The good news for the Cowboys is a soft early-season schedule (NYG, @WAS, MIA) and the preseason emergence of rookie RB Tony Pollard, who should be in the RB1 mix for as long as Zeke sits. In DFS tournaments, the Cowboys' passing offense has stack appeal in Week 1 with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and Pollard offering a high ceiling against a bad Giants Defense. In the second half of last season after the Amari trade, Dak Prescott was fantasy's QB6 while Cooper was the WR9.

Gordon is Not Expected to Report for Week 1

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Melvin Gordon will forego his $330,000 game check in Week 1 as he holds out for a new contract, something the Chargers aren’t willing to hand out now that we’re in-season. Gordon could still show up at any moment and there’s a small chance of a sign-and-trade occurring, but it’s looking more likely that Gordon will miss games with neither side caving in. That leaves Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson splitting touches behind the Chargers’ poor offensive line. Ekeler should be an RB2 in plus matchups (like the one he gets at home against the Colts this weekend) until Week 10 when Gordon has to show up for this season to count towards free agency. Jackson will need to be given goal-line work to emerge as a fantasy starter because he's projected to see only 30-40% of the backfield touches.

Colts Give Brissett a Contract Extension

Jacoby Brissett is no longer paid like a backup quarterback. The new starter signed a two-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed on Monday, which seems like a good deal for both sides. Brissett gets more financial safety, and the Colts get a discounted starter in 2020 if Brissett plays to the ability the Colts’ staff believes he’s capable of playing at. With a revamped coaching staff, offensive line, and pass-catchers, Brissett should easily outplay his 2017 stats when he averaged 6.6 yards per attempt and completed 60 percent of his passes. To shore things up behind Brissett, the Colts signed veteran quarterback (and fellow Tom Brady backup) Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract. Pour one out for Swag Kelly.

Patriots Make Wide Receiver Moves

2019 first-rounder N’Keal Harry (ankle) will miss the first half of the season after being placed on injured reserve. Harry’s overall future is still promising, but it would be a surprise to see him as a full-time player when he returns with Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, and re-signee Demaryius Thomas competing for looks. Harry can be dropped in re-draft leagues without an IR spot. Meanwhile, NESN’s Doug Kyed expects Josh Gordon to see an “almost full share of snaps” as the clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Last year, Gordon emerged as an every-week WR2 after working the kinks out with Tom Brady on deep routes. Thomas can be left on waivers in standard-sized leagues. He has to earn a bench spot given his recent performance and injury history.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants

Jay Gruden said Derrius Guice will get more carries than Adrian Peterson. Guice is returning from a lengthy knee rehab, but Gruden said, “The offense, carries-wise, will pretty much go through him." This three-back committee is one to avoid with the Redskins missing stud LT Trent Williams. … Derrick Henry (calf) is “ready to go” for Week 1. He’ll be a risky RB2 while running behind a banged-up O-line against the Browns’ strong front seven. … Cam Newton (foot) is “good to go” for the season opener after not looking limited at practice. He’ll be a QB1 at home against the Rams. … 49ers QB Nick Mullens won the backup job over C.J. Beathard. … Ravens QB Robert Griffin III (thumb) is fully cleared. … Raiders placed QB Nathan Peterman (elbow) on injured reserve. … Buccaneers claimed RB T.J. Logan off waivers. … Browns added RB Elijah McGuire to their practice squad. … Ravens released Kenneth Dixon with an injury settlement.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants

Amari Cooper (foot) said he’ll be ready to play Week 1 against the Giants. His usage should be increased with Zeke likely sitting out. … DK Metcalf (knee) practiced on Monday after making a “fantastic recovery” from his knee scope. He is expected to play at home against the Bengals on Sunday where he'll be a boom-or-bust dart throw as one of Wilson’s deep threats. … A.J. Green (ankle) remains in a walking boot, signaling he’ll miss at least a few weeks of the regular season. Tyler Boyd is about to be spoon-fed targets as a low-end WR2. … Robby Anderson (calf) is “trending towards playing” Week 1 at home against the Bills. … Jordan Reed remains in the concussion protocol after receiving his seventh reported concussion. He is questionable to start Week 1. … Trey Burton (groin) was limited at practice and is questionable for Week 1. … Jimmy Graham (finger) was limited at practice. … Patriots re-signed Demaryius Thomas to a one-year contract after releasing him this weekend. … Seahawks re-signed WR Jaron Brown after surprisingly cutting him this weekend. Brown may be the No. 2 receiver to start the season, depending on how much Metcalf will be utilized. … Vikings signed WR Josh Doctson, who will compete for the open No. 3 receiver job. … Christian Kirk will serve as the Cardinals’ punt returner. … 49ers rookie WR Jalen Hurd (back) didn’t practice. … Free agent WR Laquon Treadwell is visiting the Bills. … Seahawks sent TE Ed Dickson (knee) to injured reserve. … Texans placed TE Jordan Thomas (rib) on injured reserve and signed TE Logan Paulsen, formerly of the Falcons.