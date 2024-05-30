Negotiations loom for Vikings and ‘building block’ Christian Darrisaw

The Minnesota Vikings are dealing with one grueling contract extension currently but have another on the horizon for Christian Darrisaw.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN mentioned in his latest piece that the Vikings and Darrisaw have had early discussions, but no deal is close to imminent. Seifert also mentions that no deal is expected to take place this year and to be honest, why would it? The team is dealing with their Justin Jefferson contract talks, so hammering out two big extensions at once may not be feasible.

However, Kevin Seifert points out that Darrisaw is critical to the team’s future success.

“Darrisaw is every bit the building block that Jefferson is… the Vikings view him as a player who can hold down his position into the next decade. There have been initial talks between the sides, as would be expected, but there is no indication that a deal — which would be two years early, something that happens in relatively rare occasions — is imminent.”

The Vikings, having a young offensive core of Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw, could set the franchise up for success in the foreseeable future. Both will need to be paid, but as the division rival Detroit Lions have shown, it can be done.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have to do his best Brad Holmes impression to get these deals done or else someone else will.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire