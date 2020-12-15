Negotiations for free agent Jake Odorizzi 'heating up,' with Mets among at least seven teams in pursuit

Jake Odorizzi, back of jersey visible, delivers a pitch

Negotiations for free agent starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi are "heating up," according to Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio.

Per Duquette, the Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays are among the teams still in the mix for Odorizzi, with the expectation that the right-hander will receive a multiyear deal.

SNY's Andy Martino reported on Dec. 4 that the Mets had interest in Odorizzi, adding that they would have no issue signing him before the market develops. At this point, though, it seems that the market has developed.

Martino noted on Dec. 7 that the Mets -- at least temporarily -- had fallen behind some more aggressive teams that were also in pursuit of Odorizzi.



Of the free agent starting pitchers who aren't Trevor Bauer, it can be argued that the 30-year-old Odorizzi -- who has experience working under pitching coach Jeremy Hefner -- is the best fit for the Mets.

Odorizzi had a breakout year in 2019 with the Minnesota Twins (with help from Hefner), when he had a 3.51 ERA and 1.20 WHIP while striking out 178 batters in 159 IP.

Odorizzi has been up and down during his seven-year career, including mediocre seasons in 2017 and 2018. His 2020 season was a wash due to injury, mainly of the freak variety.

But there could be a reliable mid-rotation starter here, and he's still on the younger side.

Whether the Mets add Bauer or an option from the second level of starters available, they absolutely need to create more starting pitching depth.

Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, and David Peterson will likely make up three of the five starting pitchers entering spring training, and it's likely that Steven Matz will get the chance to compete for the No. 5 spot.

Seth Lugo, who struggled in the rotation in 2020, is better suited in the bullpen.

Getting Noah Syndergaard back at some point in 2021 would be huge, but cannot be counted on due to the uncertainty surrounding pitchers returning from Tommy John surgery.