Negaunee’s Paul Jacobson reflects on Hall of Fame induction

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In June, Negaunee Varsity Football head coach Paul Jacobson will be inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. A 1987 graduate from Negaunee High School, Jacobson has held the head coaching role since 2000.

“As coaches, and I think any coach would tell this, you don’t coach for the recognition,” said Jacobson. “You do it because A) you love the sport and B) you love to have an impact on our youth. Now that I’ve had a chance to reflect on it a little bit, you join a pretty prestigious group of coaches. They’re coaches that, I never saw myself being in that type of ballpark, because these are guys that I grew up admiring and wanting to compete against and beat. And that’s the biggest thing, but now having a chance to reflect, it’s pretty cool. But I think the biggest thing that I found are the friends and former players that have reached out. People that have reached out and that’s probably has meant more to me than the award itself.”

Jacobson, an assistant football coach for the Miners at the time, took over the program following the retirement of fellow Hall of Fame inductee Dick Koski. The careers of coaches like Koski were a major influence on Jacobson’s vision for his tenure.

“I was fortunate enough to have the ability to go to Central Michigan University, to start my career there,” said Jacobson. “Dick Koski was a huge influence on me in high school, Herb Deromedi was a huge influence for me at Central Michigan, and just saw the impact that they had on kids. I wanted to be like that, I wanted to have the ability to have the impact on young men like they had on me, and football was a tool I thought to be able to do this.”

While the success sticks out after the fact, it wasn’t always a smooth road for the Miners.

“I always told my teams that we’re a part of something special. We’re a part of something that’s bigger than us and and I think this award really truly depicts that, that it’s not just about me and my stint here at Negaunee from 2000,” said Jacobson. “This award’s about the program, more so than me and the coaches and the players. But I tell myself, from many years ago ‘The sun will come up tomorrow.’ You know, I remember my first year in 2000, we started off 0-4, and I think I go out to get the newspaper and I see my mom put a ‘For Sale’ sign in my yard. That was funny. We laugh about it now, but I wasn’t laughing about it then. Football is a part of life. It teaches you life lessons, and the sun will come up tomorrow. You might lose, you might win on a Friday night. The sun will come up on a Saturday and you’ve got to roll up your sleeves and get back to work.”

Through the good and not-so-good, what remains most memorable for Jacobson is the support from the Negaunee community, and the relationships forged along the way.

“The football program, the school, the hard work that was put in this community to build it where it is today with the mining heritage and whatnot, that’s what this school is about,” Jacobson said. “That’s what our blue collar mentality in the school is about, and the community has done such a tremendous job getting behind our school. Whether it’s the academic portion with the extra curriculums, the athletics, every bit of it. We went on a girl’s basketball run here shortly and the community, you look at the the number of fans we had. The support and the fans in the stands, they really hold their school high and it’s made a tremendous amount of difference in how the school has performed over the years. It’s funny, when you get around Pioneer Days around here and everybody comes back and celebrates the town and whatnot. Every year is a different group that comes in and we like to sit down with these guys and then just tell stories. Most of it’s funny as all heck and you come out of their cramped in the cheeks from laughing so hard. So it’s been pretty fun.”

Jacobson is set to be inducted with 13 other coaches from Michigan in a ceremony on June 21 in Detroit.

