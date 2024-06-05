Neenah qualifies for first-ever WIAA State Lacrosse Championship

Neenah (WFRV) – The Neenah Rockets boys lacrosse team made history on Tuesday, punching their ticket to the first WIAA-sanctioned State Championship.

The Rockets took down Hudson 11-6 on their home field in the Sectional Finals, powered by a hat trick by senior midfielder Evan Hans.

Neenah competed independently this season, the first year Wisconsin sanctioned lacrosse as an official sport.

The Rockets will face the winner of Waunakee vs. Middleton in the championship game on Saturday, June 8 in Sun Prairie.

