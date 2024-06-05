Neenah High School junior qualifies for United States Olympic Swimming trails in Indianapolis

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Neenah student will be competing in the United States Olympic Swimming trials in Indianapolis later this month.

Drew Gaerthofner (Neenah Joint School District)

Neenah High School junior Drew Gaerthofner received a qualifying time last weekend when he competed in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Jack Pettinger Invite at UW-Madison.

Gaerthofner swam a 1:02.14 in the 100-meter breaststroke, the qualifying time in the event is 1:02.19. He will now be headed to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to compete among the top swimmers in the country.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich highlights community safety plan

The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. on June 15 and will be televised on Peacock. The top three finishers will compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Gaerthofner will be a senior at Neenah next fall and has verbally committed to swim collegiately at UW-Madison. He placed third at the WIAA state championships in the 100-yard breaststroke in February with a time of 55.78 seconds.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.