Neenah football star Grant Dean commits to Wisconsin

(WFRV) – One of Neenah’s brightest football stars, Grant Dean, announced on Wednesday that he’s staying in-state to play for the Wisconsin Badgers at the collegiate level.

On X, Dean shared a statement that included his love for Wisconsin and how excited he is to play college football for the team he grew up loving:

Via Grant Dean/X

Via Grant Dean/X

Via Grant Dean/X

For the latest on high school sports in northeast Wisconsin:

Dean is coming off an impressive junior season with the Rockets, spending time as running back, safety, and even being Neenah’s return man. In 11 games, Dean rushed for 1,774 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. He also caught three touchdowns and returned a kick for a score as well. On defense, Dean hauled in two interceptions on the year that helped Neenah advance in the playoffs.

The Neenah Rocket will join Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.