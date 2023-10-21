Neenah cruises to Division 1 first-round football playoff victory over D.C. Everest
Grant Dean ran for three touchdowns and Neenah's defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a Division 1 first-round football playoff win.
Grant Dean ran for three touchdowns and Neenah's defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a Division 1 first-round football playoff win.
In the era of the transfer portal and the one-time transfer exception, quarterback movement is more prevalent than ever.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. USC game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
Follow UFC 294 live with Yahoo Sports for all the latest news, results and highlights from the stacked card.
The Phillies' 2-0 series lead has evaporated, as they face serious pressure from the suddenly reinvigorated Diamondbacks.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
Trying to figure out which games will pay the fantasy football bills in Week 7? Matt Harmon has you covered.
Christian Kirk played the hero in the Jaguars' win Thursday.
"It's my first time being cored. Not surprising," Stewart said.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
Verstappen had a pole-winning lap deleted for exceeding track limits.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
LIV could soon welcome in notable new players, according to Phil Mickelson.
It's early in the NHL season, so there are very good options in the waiver wire to help fantasy teams rest of season.
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.