Neemias Queta: ‘The vibes are great'
Abby Chin caught up with Neemias Queta after the Celtics' blowout win in their preseason finale
Neemias Queta: ‘The vibes are great' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Abby Chin caught up with Neemias Queta after the Celtics' blowout win in their preseason finale
Neemias Queta: ‘The vibes are great' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
Foster Moreau had a tough drop late in Thursday night's game.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
The Saints had an ugly first half, but the game was tied late in the fourth quarter.
Yes, you can tag those, apparently.
Speaking for the first time in months, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman expressed confidence in the breakaway tour.
Ketel Marte's bases-loaded single won it for Arizona in a thriller.
“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had to pay up on an "agreement" with a teammate.
Jorge Martin analyzes how the Atlanta Falcons are deploying Bijan Robinson and runs down other players for this week's Rookie Report.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
Sleepers took off in Week 6. Will it happen again in Week 7 with so many teams on bye? Here's Scott Pianowski's list of underrated lineup options.
How they got from Neyland Stadium to … well, everywhere is quite the story.
The Aces cruised with their core, and Hammon rarely went to the bench in games. But Game 4 necessitated it, and those players stepped up.
The Aces do have more winning to complete to reach the Comets’ height. The pieces of former dynasties, and what missed ones lack, are in place to do it.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
Play sheets for the Broncos and Cowboys were broadcast to everyone last week.