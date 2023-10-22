Will Neemias Queta spend more time in Maine or Boston with the Celtics in 2023-24?

The Boston Celtics had an impressive preseason victory against the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week, winning 127-99 in a game that wasn’t even close for nearly the entire game. Jaylen Brown had a standout performance for the starters, scoring 20 points with efficiency. But it was two way big man Neemias Queta who stole the show for Boston that night, playing with the starters and impressing with his presence in the paint on his way to a 12-point, 7-rebound, 1-block outing in just 13 minutes of playing time.

Will Queta find a spot for himself in the Celtics’ rotation for their 2023-24 campaign? Or will the Portuguese center spend more of his time with the Maine Celtics as he continues to hone his craft?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast took some time on a recent podcast to ask themselves this very question.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about Queta’s potential with the parent club next season.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire