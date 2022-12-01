Who needs a win more, Patriots or Bills? Stephen A. Smith has a hot take

No moral victories? Stephen A. has a bold Patriots-Bills take originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are clear underdogs entering Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Few would be surprised if they lost to the team that has scored a combined 80 points against them in their last two meetings.

In fact, you could make the case that Patriots fans should be encouraged if New England can keep things close at Gillette Stadium, regardless of the final score.

But Stephen A. Smith isn't buying that narrative.

Speaking Thursday morning on ESPN's "First Take," Smith explained why he believes the 6-5 Patriots need a win more than the 8-3 Buffalo Bills.

"This is about New England," Smith said. "New England is in last place in the AFC East. New England has playoff aspirations. New England loses this game, they're in dire, dire straights in terms of potentially making the postseason."

Smith cited the Patriots' gauntlet of a remaining schedule, which includes road games against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, home matchups with the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins and a season finale on the road against Buffalo.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Patriots have less than a 45 percent chance of winning each game left on their schedule, so if they fall to 6-6, they'd have to overcome great odds to make a playoff push. The Bills, Smith noted, seem like a lock for the postseason, even if they stumble against New England on Thursday night.

For that reason, Smith believes the Patriots and their fans can't accept any moral victories Thursday night.

"They're in dire straights," Smith said. "I think the level of urgency to win tonight definitely falls on the shoulders of the New England Patriots, more so than the Buffalo Bills."

The counter-argument to Smith's point is that a loss doesn't completely destroy the Patriots' playoff chances. If they lose Thursday night but rally to beat the Cardinals and Raiders -- who both have 4-7 records -- they'd likely need just one win in their final three games to reach the postseason.

Buffalo embarrassed the Patriots the last time these teams met in the AFC Wild Card Game, so it would be a great sign for New England's development as a team if we see a competitive game Thursday night.