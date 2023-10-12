Who needs a win more: Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy or Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their Week 6 matchup.
"GMFB" discusses the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their Week 6 matchup.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
Justin Herbert isn't expected to miss time after suffering a fractured finger and nail injury on his left hand.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.
The Cowboys failed to deliver in primetime last week, but that should change in a favorable matchup. Who else are our analysts predicting will shine in Week 6?
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
To some, the "Brotherly Shove" is innovative. To others, it's an abomination.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Andy Behrens looks to find some clarity regarding the fantasy football situations keeping managers up at night.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football matchups in week 7 against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Sure, the Dodgers were the better team in the regular season, but after a three-game shellacking, the Diamondbacks are the ones headed to the NLCS.
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.
Oakland is still eligible to land a WNBA team when the league starts its next round of expansion in 2026.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.