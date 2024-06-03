‘It needs some time’: Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi goes on the 10-day IL with left Achilles tendinitis

MILWAUKEE — Andrew Benintendi homered in the top of the third Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Benintendi was replaced in the left field when the Chicago White Sox went out for defense in the bottom of the inning at American Family Field. Sunday, he went on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis.

“I was hot in June,” Benintendi joked in reference to his only at-bat of the month resulting in the home run, “so hopefully we can get back to it.”

Speaking with reporters before Sunday’s 6-3 loss, Benintendi said the injury was something he had been dealing with “for a few months now.”

“It’s been manageable but the last week and a half, it’s gotten more painful to the point where walking or jogging is being affected as far as pain-wise, so it’s probably the best move going forward,” he said. “It’s probably been seven weeks. I’ve been able to play through it, get treatment, stuff like that. But it’s gotten to a point where a move like this probably had to be made.”

He became yet another regular starter unavailable because of injury for the Sox, joining third baseman Yoán Moncada, center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and designated hitter Eloy Jiménez on the IL. The Sox also kept first baseman Andrew Vaughn out of the lineup for a third consecutive game Sunday as he recovers from a sprained finger on his left hand.

Benintendi said the turning point came a couple of days ago.

“It was hurting pretty bad where just walking out to left and jogging was painful,” he said. “Then yesterday, before the game even started I thought about telling (manager) Pedro (Grifol). But I like to play through things.

“It’s unfortunate. I hit a homer of course and get taken out so it’s obviously not a great look. But it’s probably the right move before it gets too serious.”

In Sunday’s corresponding move, the Sox recalled outfielder Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte.

Benintendi is having a tough time at the plate, hitting .195 (37-for-190) with five doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs in 51 games. He said the injury did not impact the performance.

“This had no effect on my hitting or anything like that,” he said. “Just not swinging the bat well.”

Benintendi navigated through a nagging right hand soreness last season — his first of a five-year, $75 million contract. And now he’s dealing with this issue.

“It’s frustrating,” Benintendi said. “I think everybody goes through things throughout the year where you play through. Everybody in here, and I’m sure through every other team, is dealing with something.

“It’s just whether you can manage it and go out there and play. I think this got to a point where it needs some time.”

How much time remains to be seen.

“I think it’s kind of a day-by-day (situation) right now,” Benintendi said. “Give it a few days to get the swelling down and the inflammation and hopefully we can start running here in a couple days after giving it some rest and it feels better, at least manageable.”