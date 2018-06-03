Who needs to step up if Klay Thompson can't play in Game 2

OAKLAND -- It's generally considered that Andre Iguodala is the Warriors' most proficient perimeter defender, as evidenced by past success against LeBron James.

And there is little question that Klay Thompson is second in that regard, and that his value has spiked in the absence of Iguodala, who has missed the last five games, spanning two weeks.

Both are coping with lower leg injuries. Iguodala is listed as doubtful and Thompson as questionable by the Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against Cleveland on Sunday. If neither is able to play, where does that leave the Warriors?

They'll need a little bit more from Shaun Livingston, who submitted 18 solid minutes in Game 1. They'll need considerably more from Nick Young, who played 10 minutes, and Pat McCaw, who played only four. Quinn Cook, who played less than one minutes, may also get a call.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr seems to realize that if ever there were a time for his team to live up to its most visible slogan, "Strength in Numbers," it is now.

So he's calling for improved team defense, particularly regarding James, who poured in 51 points in Game 1.

"I didn't think we made him work hard enough," Kerr said. "Everything was smooth sailing for him. It's one thing to have a philosophy where you're going to say, 'Hey, we're going to make this guy beat us and shut everybody else down.' You can have that philosophy in general. A lot of teams have done it with superstars in the past, whether you're talking about Kobe (Bryant) or Michael (Jordan) or LeBron or whoever. But it only works if you actually make the guy have to really use a lot of energy.

"That's not necessarily our strategy. Of course we're trying to keep other guys down, but we've got to make them work harder in general. I thought our defense was subpar the other night."

The Warriors did a good job on James' teammates, holding them to 37.3 percent shooting, 23.3 percent from deep. Those numbers, however, don't reflect the open shots that were missed.

With Iguodala out and Thompson playing through pain in Game 1, the Warriors turned to a platoon of defenders on James. Kevin Durant was the primary, but Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and Livingston also took turns. Perhaps because Young played commendable defense on James Harden in the conference finals, he also earned a few turns.

Livingston was bullied by James, as was Curry. Durant's his engagement varied. The Warriors don't want to use Green because defending James takes away his ability to disrupt the action in the paint.

McCaw and Cook, should they see the floor, will do all they can to avoid James, who outweighs both by at least 60 pounds.

The availability of Iguodala and Thompson will be determined sometime before tipoff 5 o'clock. Thompson said he plans to play, but he won't make the final decision. Should they both sit, the question becomes whether the Warriors are sufficiently equipped to deal with James and his teammates.

"If I was betting, I'd say Klay was playing just based on who he is and his attitude (Saturday), for sure," Curry said.

If Thompson can't play, the much of the burden of supporting Durant's defense falls upon Young. That beats hope, but not by much.