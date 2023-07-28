Who Needs To Step Up In Fall Camp: Defense

Every fan loves to think about the best players on their team entering a season. That’s quite natural, who wouldn’t? These are the players that are proven winners. They have displayed a propensity over time to excel when it matters most. Deliver in the clutch, and make a play when the team needed one most. The more of these players on your squad the better. But What about the other players on the team?

For Notre Dame to reach the playoff this year they are going to need the proven players that we know can be relied on to deliver to do so and also for some newer stars to emerge. Whether it be emergence from an incoming freshman nobody has seen play yet or from an upperclassmen who has much to prove, these kinds of surprises are most welcomed.

Let’s look at 3 defensive players that I believe could emerge this year and take play to the next level.

All Notre Dame fans know that when Notre Dame Vyper Jodan Botelho hits an opposing player, they feel it for days. It’s just that thus far those kinds of hits have been too few and far between. With the departure of Isaiah Foskey to the big leagues, Botelho will get the first crack at filling his shoes.

He’s paid his dues, been patient, and now it’s his time to claim a key role on this team. The success or failure of the defense may actually depend on it. Notre Dame must replace over half of its sack production from last year, how much ground can be made up if Botelho becomes a true game-wrecker off the edge?

Marist Liufau

Marist Liufau is due for a break-out year. He was literally and figuratively hit or miss last year in the middle layer of the Notre Dame defense. In 2023 he will be another full year away from his injury rehabilitation and will be playing alongside veterans.

Can Marist become a run-stuffing / sack specialist? Is this his year to find consistently sharp play and get home on blitzes? Where will younger more athletic linebackers fit in the mix should the veterans struggle? What will the rotations loo like?

Players like Xavier Watts deserve more credit than they receive for being able to completely switch not only positions but also from one side of the ball to the other and be good enough to make it work. Safety depth is low at the moment and it sure would be nice if an older mature player such as Watts could emerge as a ballhawk on the back end.

Maybe this is the year he can fully take advantage of some of his natural receiving skills through means of key interceptions? Simultaneously, him being a long-time loyal upperclassmen that can provide leadership to a group looking for some is an invaluable asset.

