Who needs what to reach T20 World Cup Super 8s

Ireland, Scotland, England and Australia are hoping to qualify for the Super 8s [Getty Images]

The group stage of the Men's T20 World Cup is reaching its halfway point as the 20 teams battle to qualify for the Super 8s.

The top two from each of the four groups will make it through to the next stage.

BBC Sport looks at what each team needs from their remaining matches.

T20 World Cup: Group A table

[BBC Sport]

Remaining fixtures (all times BST): Pakistan v Canada (11 June, 15:30), USA v India (12 June, 15:30), USA v Ireland (14 June, 15:30), Canada v India (15 June, 15:30), Pakistan v Ireland (16 June, 15:30).

One more win is likely to be enough to see India and the USA through to the Super 8s.

Both could lose their remaining two games (although only one will because they place each other) and still progress on net run-rate, depending on other results.

Canada could progress with one win but even two wins may not see them through.

At least one of Pakistan or Ireland will be eliminated because they face each other, and both need to win their remaining games and then rely on net run-rate if they are to have any chance of progressing.

T20 World Cup: Group B table

[BBC Sport]

Remaining fixtures (all times BST): Australia v Namibia (12 June, 01:30), England v Oman (13 June, 20:00), Namibia v England (15 June, 18:00), Australia v Scotland (16 June, 01:30).

Scotland will confirm their place in the Super 8s if they win their final game, but they could still progress regardless.

Australia will definitely progress with two wins, but one victory is likely to be enough.

Namibia need to win both of their games, or beat Australia and hope other results go their way.

England need to win both of their games and likely overturn a big net run-rate difference to progress.

Oman are eliminated.

T20 World Cup: Group C table

[BBC Sport]

Remaining fixtures (all times BST): West Indies v New Zealand (13 June, 01:30), Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (14 June 01:30), New Zealand v Uganda (15 June, 01:30), New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (17 June, 15:30), West Indies v Afghanistan (18 June, 01:30).

Co-hosts West Indies can secure their place in the Super 8s with victory over New Zealand on Thursday.

Afghanistan realistically need one win from their remaining two matches because of their superior net run-rate.

New Zealand need at least two wins from their remaining three games and other results go their way to progress.

Uganda and Papua New Guinea need to win all their remaining matches and an unlikely set of results go in their favour.

T20 World Cup: Group D table

[BBC Sport]

Remaining fixtures (all times BST): South Africa v Bangladesh (10 June, 15:30), Sri Lanka v Nepal (12 June, 00:30), Bangladesh v Netherlands (13 June, 15:30), South Africa v Nepal (15 June 00:30), Bangladesh v Nepal (17 June, 00:30), Sri Lanka v Netherlands (17 June, 01:30).

South Africa are all but certain of a place in the next round if they beat Bangladesh on Monday, barring an unlikely set of results elsewhere.

If Bangladesh win, the Tigers will be certain of qualification if victorious in their remaining two games.

The Netherlands need at least one win from their remaining two games and other results to go in their favour to have a chance. Their game against Bangladesh may decide who progresses.

Nepal likely need to win at least two of their remaining games to have a chance of progression, with three wins securing their place in the last eight.

Sri Lanka need to win both their remaining games and hope other results go their way to progress. Even then they are likely to need a net run-rate swing.

How is net run-rate calculated?

Run-rate is the average number of runs scored per over by a team in their entire innings - so, for example, a score of 140 off 20 overs equals seven runs per over.

Net run-rate is calculated by subtracting the opposition's run-rate from the other team's run-rate.

The winning side will therefore have a positive net run-rate, and the losers a negative net run-rate.

In a tournament, net run-rate is worked out by taking the average runs per over scored by that team in each game and subtracting the average runs per over scored against them in each game.

If a team is bowled out inside their allotted overs, their run-rate is calculated by dividing the runs by the maximum overs they could have batted - 20 overs in the case of this tournament.