Who needs what to reach Euro 2024 last 16?

Every side has played twice at Euro 2024 and three nations have secured a place in the knockouts.

That means 13 of the 16 places are still up for grabs.

The top two teams in all six groups qualify automatically, joined by the four best third-placed teams.

With one game to go BBC Sport tells you who needs what to reach the last 16.

Group A - Germany already through

Scotland have a difficult task if they want to automatically advance as runners-up. Steve Clark's side need to beat Hungary, rely on Switzerland losing to Germany, and hope a six-goal swing falls in their favour.

But, Scotland will likely advance with a win as one of the best third-placed teams - regardless of Switzerland's result.

No side has failed to reach the knockout stages in a 24-team Euros after gaining four points.

If Scotland lose their final group match to Hungary on Sunday, they will finish fourth and be eliminated.

Germany became the first team to reach the knockouts by beating Hungary 2-0 on Wednesday and will top the group if they avoid defeat against Switzerland in their final game.

Matches remaining

Switzerland v Germany (Sunday, 20:00 BST)

Scotland v Hungary (Sunday, 20:00 BST)

Group B - Spain in last 16

Spain are through to the last 16 as group winners.

Italy will be through to the knockouts as runners-up if they avoid defeat against Croatia. The defending champions will be eliminated if they lose and Albania beat Spain.

Albania can clinch second if they beat Spain and Croatia beat Italy. Although, if Croatia's margin of victory is two goals greater than Albania's, they would jump above their Group B rivals.

Croatia will also finish second if they beat Italy and Albania do not beat Spain.

Matches remaining

Croatia v Italy (Monday, 20:00 BST)

Albania v Spain (Monday, 20:00 BST)

Group C - Work still to do for England

England need to avoid defeat against Slovenia in their final group game on Tuesday to guarantee progressing from Group C.

A win will assure Gareth Southgate's side advance as group winners.

If Denmark fail to beat Serbia, then England will qualify regardless of their result against Slovenia.

Denmark and Slovenia will progress automatically with wins. Serbia will finish in the top two if they beat Denmark and Slovenia don't beat England.

Matches remaining

England v Slovenia (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)

Denmark v Serbia (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)

Group D - Tight at the top

The top three teams in Group D are separated by just one point and could each end the group stages in first, second or third.

The Netherlands will finish in the top two and advance into the knockouts if they avoid defeat to Austria.

France will guarantee a last-16 spot if they do not lose to Poland.

Austria will finish in the top two if they beat the Netherlands.

Poland became the first team to be eliminated from the competition following France's draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

Matches remaining

Netherlands v Austria (Tuesday, 17:00 BST)

France v Poland (Tuesday, 17:00 BST)

Group E - Everyone on three points

Group E sees the unusual situation of everybody having three points after two games.

This is the first time in Euros history all four teams have been on the same amount of points after two games.

All four teams know a win on Wednesday will take them into the last 16 - but no team would be sure of top spot with a victory.

A point will be enough for Belgium - who play Ukraine - and Romania - who face Slovakia.

If both games are drawn then goal difference will be needed to decide who finishes where (because every team would have the same head-to-head points).

Belgium and Romania would go through in that scenario, with Slovakia hoping to go through as one of the best third-placed teams. Ukraine would be out.

Matches remaining

Ukraine v Belgium (Wednesday, 17:00 BST)

Slovakia v Romania (Wednesday, 17:00 BST)

Group F - Portugal through as group winners

Portugal are through to the last 16 as group winners.

Turkey will be through to the knockouts if they avoid defeat against the Czech Republic, regardless of Georgia's result against Portugal.

The Czechs must beat Turkey and hope Georgia fail to win against Portugal. If they do it will come down to goal difference.

Euros debutantes Georgia face the tough task of having to beat Portugal then must hope the Czech Republic beat Turkey if they are to advance. In that instance, it would come down to their goal difference compared to the Czechs.

Matches remaining

Czech Republic v Turkey (Wednesday, 20:00 BST)

Georgia v Portugal (Wednesday, 20:00 BST)

How about the third-placed teams?

The four best third-placed teams go into the last 16, with the bottom two going out.

At Euro 2016 and 2020, every team who finished on four points or three points with a goal difference that was not negative went through.

How are two teams who finish level on points split?